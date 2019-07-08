Daredevil Seen Climbing Western Europe’s Tallest Building in London (Video)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said that policemen had already managed to coax the man to go inside the skyscraper and he is allegedly communicating with the officers. It remains unclear whether he has been arrested.

London police were called to the Shard skyscraper after a daredevil was caught trying to scale what is now Western Europe’s tallest building.

Footage showed an unidentified man near the top of the 95-floor building which is 1,017 feet or about 310 metres tall.

BREAKING: A man has been spotted climbing to the top of London's Shard this morning. Police say he is now inside and talking to officers. pic.twitter.com/N48TeXvCHV — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) 8 июля 2019 г.

Someone is climbing up The Shard!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4yWG0CZ6Rt — David Kevin Williams (@DaveKWilliams) 8 июля 2019 г.

“The guy’s got to the top and is being spoken to by the police apparently”, Williams tweeted.

The Metropolitan Police earlier said that they had arrived at the spot after reports that a man was climbing up the Shard tower at about 04:15 GMT “apparently without any safety harness”, according to the Daily Mail.