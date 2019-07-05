Tommy Robinson Facing Retrial Amid Contempt of Court Charge (Video)

Former European election candidate and English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson is set to appear before court in London for a retrial over his contempt of court charge.

In May 2018, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 13 months in jail for contempt of court after live-streaming outside a criminal trial, in violation of reporting restrictions.

However, the court of appeal quashed the contempt finding, releasing Robinson after only two months of his sentence.

Robinson live-streamed defendants on trial for the sexual exploitation of young English girls in order to draw attention to their religious and ethnic heritage. During the live-stream, he cited demographic data about the number of Muslims and Pakistanis living in the UK and compared it with their prevalence among grooming gangs.

