Tommy Robinson Facing Retrial Amid Contempt of Court Charge (Video)

In May 2018, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 13 months in jail for contempt of court after live-streaming outside a criminal trial, in violation of reporting restrictions.
However, the court of appeal quashed the contempt finding, releasing Robinson after only two months of his sentence.
Robinson live-streamed defendants on trial for the sexual exploitation of young English girls in order to draw attention to their religious and ethnic heritage. During the live-stream, he cited demographic data about the number of Muslims and Pakistanis living in the UK and compared it with their prevalence among grooming gangs.
