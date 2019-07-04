Firefighters Battle Huge Fire Near Scottish Parliament Building

Homes and workplaces have been evacuated following a fire erupting outside of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

The fire broke out between Holyrood Road and the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, resulting in a thick column of black smoke engulfing the area. The smoke can be seen billowing over the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service reported they were called to deal with the incident at 12:35pm and are still present at the scene.

Three fire engines have arrived at the scene and are attempting to extinguish the flames in the courtyard near Holyrood road.

The service added that a substation began sparking prior to the fire.

​Whether anyone was injured or harmed is currently unknown but an ambulance response unit is present.

Police have sectioned off Holyrood Road as three fire crews work to put out the blaze.

The force tweeted: "We are assisting @fire_scot at a fire near #HolyroodRoad."

​Those inside the parliament building itself said they could smell smoke, as posted by the co-convenor of the Scottish Young Greens on Twitter:

"We can smell it inside the Parliament building. Hope no one is hurt."

Universities Scotland also tweeted that they had to leave their office as the police called for the evacuation of every building on Holyrood Road.

​Hundreds of people so far have been evacuated.

