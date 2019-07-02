Dead Body of Stowaway Falls From Kenya Airways Plane in London's Clapham

Police later found a bag containing food and clothing in the rear left landing gear. However, the identity of the man is yet to be determined.

A dead body has fallen from a Kenya Airways plane that was en route off from Nairobi to London's Heathrow. The dead man landed in a garden in Clapham, south London, 27 kilometres (almost 17 miles) from the airport, scaring the owner of the house, who immediately called the police.

"At this point, police believe the man was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport”, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Kenya Airways said the aircraft has been inspected and no damage was reported.