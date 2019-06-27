Three Journalists Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Military in Donetsk Outskirts, No Injuries

No one has been injured, after three journalists, including a RIA Novosti correspondent, came under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk outskirts.

A group of journalists came under shelling from Ukrainian armed forces near Alexanrovka in Donetsk outskirts. According to RIA Novosti photo correspondent Alexandr Gayuk, the group had been shooting the destructions in the area and came under fire.

The armed conflict in the east of Ukraine sparked in 2014, after the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics refused to recognize the new government, saying that it had come to power through a coup.

In 2015, the parties to the conflict signed a ceasefire deal in Minsk, following talks, brokered by the leaders of the Normandy group. However, sporadic fighting has continued in Donbass. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.