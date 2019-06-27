Shooting Near Mosque in French City of Brest Reported, Two Injured

Police and other emergency services personnel have arrived at the Pontanézen area in the French city of Brest after a shooting not far from the mosque took place on Thursday, France 3 reported.
The incident has seriously injured at least two; both of the victims were rushed to a hospital.
The armed man behind the Thursday shooting is now on the run.
#Brest : Des coups de feu tirés devant la #mosquée à Pontanézen https://t.co/ErAmPtw4JS pic.twitter.com/RTAoJukzR8— Fdesouche (@F_Desouche) 27 июня 2019 г.
The incident reportedly took place at around 16:30 pm local time.
