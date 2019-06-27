Mumbai-New York Flight Makes Precautionary Landing at London Airport Due To Bomb Threat - Air India

Earlier this year, Air India's call centre had received a call about a bomb threat on a Delhi-Kolkata flight that turned out to be a prank, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to Air India, the Mumbai-Newark flight has made a "precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to a bomb threat". The flight was escorted by an RAF Typhoon, reports say. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to fly at supersonic speeds to escort the Air India plane for operational reasons, the Defence Ministry reported.

There is no information yet if the report is real or it is just a hoax.

The flight had left Mumbai early in the morning and was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport in greater New York City.

Sharp turn around Ireland.



Air India says its Mumbai-Newark flight has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/llLoFUHWVa — Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) 27 июня 2019 г.

