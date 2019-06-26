Immediate Aftermath of Explosion in Vienna Gets Captured on Video, Shared Online

The blast has resulted in at least two multi-storey buildings partially collapsing and at least six people being injured.

A video, apparently showing the devastation wrought by a powerful blast that rocked the city of Vienna today, has been posted on YouTube.

The footage seems to be recorded by one of the bystanders, and depicts the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

According to the local authorities, the explosion occurred shortly after 16:30 local time, in the area of Pressgasse and Schäffergasse streets, with several floors of two multi-storey buildings partially collapsing in the process.

At least six people ended up being injured by the blast, which local police say was presumably a gas explosion.