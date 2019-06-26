Israeli Airplane Makes Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport - Reports

According to an unconfirmed report, the cause of the emergency landing was a bird hitting one of the plane's engines.

A 737-800 Boeing owned by the Israeli company El Al has landed at Sofia Airport, according to Nova.

The aircraft travelling from Sofia to Tel Aviv returned to the airport 41 minutes after departure.

The cause of the emergency landing remains unclear, although some unconfirmed reports do not rule out that a bird hitting one of the plane's engines could have been the cause of the incident. Reports also said that smoke was detected in the plane's cabin.