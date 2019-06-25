PACE Officially Invites Russian Delegation to Take Part in June Session

Voting rights of members of PACE delegations are not subject to sanctions, the assembly said in a resolution.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has officially invited Russian delegation to take part in June session, the resolution passed by the assembly by 118 votes to 62 with 10 abstentions, reads.

Earlier, the PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure adopted a draft resolution paving the way for Russia's participation in the next PACE session.

In April, PACE members adopted a resolution urging Russia to form a delegation, pay its membership fees and return to the assembly. Moscow, however, has demanded guarantees that it will be granted the right to vote before it returns.