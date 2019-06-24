British lawmakers had to leave the building after a loud alarm and a PA system message warned them about an alleged threat, Reuters reported, citing a witness.
At the moment there is no official information about the incident.
#uk #British #parliament evacuated due to #fire #alert— rita khoury (@ritakhoury10) June 24, 2019
Parliament #Evacuated pic.twitter.com/VBI9veXDRf
The alarm ended around 20 minutes later, so lawmakers, staff, and the press returned to the Palace of Westminster.
