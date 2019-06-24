MPs have previously warned that the Houses of Parliament are at risk of a major fire as devastating as the one that hit Notre Dame in Paris. While the Palace of Westminster is undergoing some repairs, a major "restoration and renewal" programme isn't expected to start until the mid-2020s.

British lawmakers had to leave the building after a loud alarm and a PA system message warned them about an alleged threat, Reuters reported, citing a witness.

At the moment there is no official information about the incident.

The alarm ended around 20 minutes later, so lawmakers, staff, and the press returned to the Palace of Westminster.