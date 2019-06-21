Register
08:07 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    thousands of protesters gather outside the parliament building in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi

    Tbilisi: Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Water Cannons in Action as Special Forces Disperse Protesters

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Thousands of protesters clashed with police Thursday evening after an opposition faction attempted to take over Georgia’s Old Parliament building where a General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy had taken place earlier in the day.

    Thursday evening, protesters began gathering en masse near the Old Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. The opposition called for the resignation of Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia and the head of the Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze. The radical activists attempted to storm the Parliament building, prompting police to introduce crowd control measures.

    ​Earlier in the day, opposition lawmakers left the Assembly meeting after Russian representative Sergey Gavrilov opened the session while sitting in the seat of head of Georgian Parliament. After their demarche, a group of radicals stormed into the building, splashed Gavrilov with water and attempted to rip documents out of his hands.

    During the protests, police used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons in order to disperse the crowd. Nearly 70 people, both activists and law enforcement personnel, sought medical attention after the clashes.

    ​Gakharia said he would be willing to resign if it became necessary.

    ​"Thirty activists and 38 law enforcement officers have requested medical assistance. They are not in serious condition," said former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko, who visited the hospitals where the injured had been brought. At least one Georgian reporter was injured by a rubber bullet.

    Protesters mostly dispersed by 2:40 local time (GMT +4), and police began detaining those who remained in the square.

    The Georgian Interior Ministry called the protests a government overthrow attempt, saying the demonstrators attempted to get inside the Parliament building despite a police warning.

    "Despite the calls by the Interior Ministry, the rally participants continued to storm the parliament building […] The Interior Ministry will provide a relevant assessment of the mass overthrow attempt and the storming of the parliament building," the ministry said in a press release.

    Prime Minister Bakhtadze blamed the opposition for trying to destabilize the country.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigori Karasin condemned the radical political forces of Georgia for interrupting the Assembly’s work. The Russian head of Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, blamed Georgia for its inability to secure the event and protect the Russian delegation from assault and threats.

    In 2008, then-president Mikheil Saakashvili, in violation of a pre-existing agreement, launched a military operation against South Ossetia, which Georgia considers to be part of its territory, attacking Russian peacekeepers charged with maintaining security in the republic. Russia was forced to intervene in order to protect Russian nationals living there. Following an armed conflict that lasted five days, Georgia cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

    ​Since that time, bilateral relations have remained tense, with some officials occasionally making statements about Tbilisi’s unwillingness to engage in cooperation with Moscow. Objective trade factors, such as Georgia remaining one of the major destinations for Russian tourists and Russia remaining one of the primary markets for Georgian goods, have nonetheless stimulated Georgian officials to engage in negotiations.

    In 2012, during Saakashvili’s term, Georgia introduced a visa-free regime for short-term visits by Russian nationals. Despite the belligerent rhetoric of new president Salome Zourabichvili toward Moscow, Georgia and Russia successfully engaged in trade and customs agreement negotiations in Geneva. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for September 2019, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement made earlier in May.

    Related:

    LIVE UPDATES: Tbilisi Police Fire Rubber Bullets Amid Protests Near Parliament Building
    Police Use Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets Against Tbilisi Protesters - Reports (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Georgian Opposition Storms Parliament Building in Tbilisi - Report
    ‘I'm Innocent' Says UK Speedboat Killer After Surrendering to Police in Tbilisi
    Tbilisi, Paris Sign Another Contract on Air Defense Deliveries to Georgia
    Tags:
    protests, Tbilisi, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse