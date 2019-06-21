Jean-Claude Juncker Vows ‘Not Mild’ Measures On Turkey’s ‘Unacceptable’ Actions Near Cyprus

Turkey has reportedly sent the second ship for drilling in the waters near Cyprus amid the escalating dispute with the European Union over Ankara's activities in the region. The situation is aggravated by the island's disputed status and the issue of ownership of its natural resources.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned Ankara on Thursday that it could expect a tough action.

"What Turkey is doing in the territorial waters of Cyprus is totally unacceptable ... The commission has been charged to propose measures to be taken as soon as possible when it comes to this conflict and we'll do so, and these will not be mild measures", Juncker told reporters after the summit in Brussels

Earlier this week, the Council of the European Union called upon Turkey to respect the rights of Cyprus in connection with Ankara's drilling and instructed the European Commission and other bodies to immediately submit response options.

"Yavuz will be drilling Karpaz-1 well off Karpas peninsula starting from early July"

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci reacted by saying that the bloc had no right to define the boundaries in the Mediterranean.

The first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of Cyprus back in 2011 and since then have become a hot issue.

Oil and gas exploration off Cyprus' coast has long been the subject of conflicting jurisdiction claims by Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of Cyprus, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, governed by the Greek Cypriot community.

Each side believes that exploration for the natural resources in this area is their inherent right. In early May, Ankara sent the first drilling vessel Fatih to the region.

Turkey has repeatedly stated that it cannot be excluded from any project that involves the drilling of hydrocarbon fields in the eastern Mediterranean region and on the Cypriot shelf.

Cyprus and the European Union view, however, the Turkish activities in the region as illegal.

Cyprus has been long de facto divided into the Republic of Cyprus and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. In 1974, Turkey sent its troops to the island in response to an attempted coup by the Greek military. As a result, Ankara occupied nearly 40 percent of the country's territory, where the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proclaimed in 1983. Turkey has so far remained the only nation in the world that recognizes the republic as a sovereign state.