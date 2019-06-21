Register
01:58 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A protester sits near to Scottish Parliament

    Extinction Rebellion Scotland: The Revolt is Real but is it Respected?

    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Maud Start
    1 0 0

    They believe that mass human extinction is imminent, and they’re not afraid to glue themselves to a building to try and stop it. Knitting workshops and camp assemblies are given equal importance, and everybody (including their mother) is welcome. Meet the Extinction Rebellion, in Scotland: a group dedicated to making waves against Climate Change.

    Pitched outside the Scottish parliament is the Holyrood Rebel Camp. Those involved are partaking in five days of action to persuade the government to more to ‘combat the climate crisis’ and to prevent ‘ecocide’.  Tents are nestled amongst banners and huge hand crafted sculptures, pop up toilets and gazebos scatter the lawn which is specked with luminescent police officers. When asked if they had permission to be camped in this spot, activist Marco said ‘No’. In fact, he says: ‘Parliament came and served us a letter when we arrived, to state that we do not have formal permission to be here.’ But despite this clear breech of what is legally permitted, Marco is of the understanding that the presence of the Peace Camp is not entirely frowned upon.

    ‘There’s a precedent of protest being tolerated on this land, the parliament sees it as a democratic right to protest, and because it is a relatively short camp, and because it is clear we are looking after ourselves and the site these things are being taken into account.’

    Marco the Activist is staying the night at the camp
    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    Marco the Activist is staying the night at the camp

    The thing is; the Extinction Rebellion is not really bothered about ‘legality’. So far, this particular bout of action has accumulated in thirteen arrests, a dance that both protesters and police are now well versed with. During an arrest, a police officer will read the offender their rights, before removing them using whichever tools they may require to assist in the arrest. The arrestee will play dead weight, making it as difficult a process as possible. Normally, two or three officers are required to lift the protester off the ground. Arrest is an integral part of the Extinction Rebellion strategy, as is outlined on the Legal Strategy section of the website. ‘If the courts keep hearing the same message from us, then that message will get through, and more people will demand the urgent and radical action that is required’.

    Sculpture making, dance and physical expression are all big parts of the 'peaceful action'
    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    Sculpture making, dance and physical expression are all big parts of the 'peaceful action'

    The Extinction Rebellion activists are not the only ones with a strategy, the police are seemingly following one too. On Monday, disruption peaked in Edinburgh City centre when Extinction Rebellion activists chained themselves together, laying down in the middle of Lothian Road at the height of rush hour. The road, normally humming with cars and busses, was instead glowing with fluorescent police jackets. Howard, a pedestrian from Gorgie, was arguing with a police man, who was flat out refusing to allow him to pass. ‘You’re going to have to go round the long way,’ said the policeman. But Howard was utterly appalled by the diversion. He noted that in blocking one of the main arteries through Edinburgh, emergency vehicles were unable to pass through. ‘This is utterly selfish; it just puts lives at risk’.

    Here is where the apparent police strategy becomes clear, and surprisingly, it seems to be rather similar to the strategy of the Extinction Rebellion. Maximise Disruption. In order to successfully quash the movement, police must villainise it, and prevent others from joining. To do this, they must disrupt as many non-protesters as possible.

    Activities are endless at the XR peace camp
    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    Activities are endless at the XR peace camp

    This theory is described by one protester, who wishes to be identified by the name ‘Rebel’. He explained that the Extinction Rebellion would never intentionally block road to emergency vehicles, and rarely to pedestrians. Authorities are notified before the action, so that they can make necessary adjustments, and protesters will always allow ambulances and fire vehicles through. The latest protests in Edinburgh had been organised it so that businesses on either side of the road could still be accessed, and those walking could still pass through the blockade.

    ‘On Monday, we purposely left space for emergency vehicles and cyclists. But then the police come and drove twelve vans in, to completely block off the entire road. They didn’t let anyone past, not even pedestrians’.  ‘We don't want to stop pedestrians. We don't want to reroute emergency vehicles. That's dangerous. But by overreacting and bringing in hundreds of officers to deal with just five people glued to the road, the police are actually creating disruption,’ ‘Rebel’ said.

    ‘Rebel’, Marco and their fellow activists explain that the heavy police presence is intimidating to people that may want to join the rebellion, which really, seems like rather an effective strategy from the point of view of the authorities. Walking down to Holyrood Palace where the Peace Camp is positioned, one would never guess that the UK is suffering from a police shortage. The area is brimming with uniformed officers. For now, the camp is peaceful, and the police are good natured, but for an outsider to the cause it sure does look intimidating. With that in mind, is the Extinction Rebellion still garnering support from the general public? Or is this latest week of action working to isolate the cause and those working for it?

    High Police Presence at Holyrood
    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    High Police Presence at Holyrood

    To give an example. The Peace Camp is nestled in the shade of Arthurs Seat, which is now adorned with a huge green banner, that reads: ‘Act Now’. It’s rather inoffensive, dwarfed by the magnificent Cliffside of Arthur’s Seat. On Twitter, however, the trolls are out, questioning whether the XR activists ‘caused damage attaching the banner to the Cliffside’. It’s a criticism that often spars against the Extinction Rebellion action. Becoming an activist with this particular cohort is leaving yourself wide open to scrutiny. ‘He better be drinking from a keep-cup’. Says one passer-by, looking on at the protesters glued to the carpark down at Holyrood Palace, where one of the boys is drinking from a paper coffee cup, (a true villain of the eco-saga). To be fair, the cup looks like it’s been used before, it’s not a new one, but it’s been spotted, and the word ‘hypocrite’ has been muttered.

    Stewards tent at the XR peace camp near Arthurs Seat
    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    Stewards tent at the XR peace camp near Arthurs Seat

    There are definitely mixed reviews here. On the one hand, people are grateful that action is being taken. They are grateful for a colourful revolt which takes the focus off of a bland Brexit. On the other hand, they are suspicious that the action is self-fulfilling rather than effective- some sort of glorified camping trip that just equates to virtue signalling. You’ve got to hand it to this Peace Camp however, for their requests have been realised. On the final day of the Peace Camp, before the closing ceremony, it was announced that the Scottish Government would be creating a Citizens Assembly.

    A citizens assembly is held at the Peace Camp in Holyrood
    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    A citizens assembly is held at the Peace Camp in Holyrood

    XR Scotland has said that they would be checking to ensure that the government keeps to this new promise, but it’s a minor victory for the rebellion.

    It shows that their five days of camping out, dancing, debating and human chaining have not been all in vain - and it hints that the rebellion, in this form, will live on.

    Related:

    'The Only Future for Scotland is to Gain its Independence' – Political Analyst
    Conservative Party Leadership Election is a 'Charade' – UKIP Scotland Leader
    Climate Activists Arrested After Gluing Themselves Onto Edinburgh Roads (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Protests, Europe, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse