Register
13:03 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian army troops gather in the center of Mons, Belgium, which was liberated in November 1918

    The Day Canadian Soldiers Wrecked an English Town And Killed a Policeman

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    In the aftermath of the First World War thousands of British, American and Canadian soldiers who had not yet been demobilised were stationed in England, some of them preparing to be sent to the occupied Rhineland.

    Monday, 17 June, is the 100th anniversary of one of the most extraordinary incidents in British history - when hundreds of foreign soldiers rioted in an English town, killing a police officer.

    On 17 June 1919 a huge mass of Canadian troops were staying in Woodcote Camp, a military base in Epsom, on the south western outskirts of London.

    ​It had been seven months since the armistice and most of the men were thousands of miles from their homes in Ontario, Quebec or British Columbia and were impatient to be demobilised and sent back to “civvy street”.

    With little to do, the soldiers spent much of their time in the town’s pubs and inevitably got drunk and ended up fighting themselves or local people.

    On 17 June 1919 two soldiers were arrested by the police after a fight at The Rifleman pub and were taken to the local police station.

    Around 400 of their incensed comrades marched to the police station and demanded they be released.

    ​A handful of police officers tried to keep the mob at bay. Sticks, stones and bottles were thrown, threats were made to burn the police station down.

    Police reinforcements were called for and around a dozen arrived from nearby towns and villages, but were still vastly outnumbered by the Canadians.

    Deciding that attack was the best means of defence, Sergeant Thomas Green, 51, and eight other police officers charged at the crowd in an attempt to disperse them.

    Sergeant Green was struck on the head with a piece of wood and was carried, unconscious to a nearby house.

    The mob had by now surged into the police station and freed one of the Canadians and when Inspector Pawley decided to release the other man the crowd finally went on their way.

    ​But Sergeant Green was mortally wounded and died at 7.10am the following day at the local hospital, having never regained consciousness.

    The police ordered all pubs in the area to stop selling alcohol while an inquest was opened into the sergeant’s death.

    There was a huge turnout for Sgt Green’s funeral with 800 police officers, dozens of British war veterans, patients from the Horton War Hospital and officers from the Canadian Army paying tribute to him.

    Every shop along the route closed and residents drew their curtains and blinds out of respect and stood silently, many dressed in black.

    Amid the hundreds of funeral flowers was a wreath from Lord Rosebery, a former prime minister, who lived in Epsom and also gave the other police officers gold watches which bore the legend: “As a token of public appreciation of the gallant fight by the Epsom Police 17th June 1919”

    The inquest jury  - whose chairman James Chuter Ede coincidentally became Home Secretary in 1945 - returned a verdict of manslaughter against seven Canadian soldiers and commended Inspector Pawley and his officers for their “valour.”

    The seven soldiers - who were said to have been led by Allan McMaster, 30, a former blacksmith, were put on trial in Guildford in July 1919 accused of rioting and manslaughter.

    They ranged in age from 19-year-old James Connors, a private in the 13th Canadian Highlanders to Robert McAllan, 45, who served in the Canadian Army Medical Corps.

    They were acquitted of manslaughter and four were jailed for 12 months each for rioting but were soon pardoned by and sent back to Canada.

    ​In 1929 McMaster confessed to having landed the fatal blow on Sergeant Green but he could not be tried again because of the law of double jeopardy, which was only abolished in the UK in 2005. 

    The Epsom riot was a blot on the reputation of the Canadian army but the grudges did not last long and they had been completely forgiven by 1939 when Canada was again Britain's ally against Germany.

    The riot focused the British government’s attention on the need to demobilise or repatriate veterans of what was then known as the Great War - later to be the First World War - as soon as possible and within a few months most had been sent back to their home countries or discharged back into civilian life.

    To mark the 100th anniversary of the police officer’s death a special beer has been named in his honour by the owner of The Rifleman pub despite the fact that Sergeant Green was teetotal and his death had been caused by drunken Canadians.

    Tags:
    policeman, Surrey, Canada, First World War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse