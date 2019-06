Live outside HMP Belmarsh prison in London, Chinese human rights activist and artist Ai Weiwei visits WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Ai Weiwei will be joined by Assange’s father, Richard Assange

Assange is currently serving 50 weeks in a London jail for violating his bail conditions in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges.

On June 14, a London court is expected to hold the first hearing on Assange's potential extradition to the United States.

