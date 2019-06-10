Register
19:45 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    EU Migrant crisis

    Failure to Develop Migrant Integration Rules May Lead to Radicalisation in Europe - OSCE

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe's failure to develop and efficiently implement long-term policies that aim to integrate migrants into European societies may result in isolationism eventually lead to radicalisation and violence, according to OSCE.

    "The influx of migrants is testing Europe’s capability to uphold human rights for all and to ensure protection against hatred, racism and violence against all minorities, including religious minorities. Shortcomings in the development and implementation of long-term policies that foster the integration of societies ... further contribute to isolationism, which constitutes fertile ground for radicalization and violence," OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier said.

    He also expressed concern over rising populism and identity politics in Europe, something he said could eventually lead to the social exclusion of ethnic minorities and radicalisation.

    "I am concerned about the emergence of populism and identity politics across Europe. This ideology, which tends to exclude those who are seen as different and seeks to unite and protect 'us' from 'them' is very disturbing. It creates a situation where minority rights and identities are seen as a disintegrating element and minorities may be perceived as a security problem," Zannier said.

    READ MORE: Main Problem is Not Refugees, it's Our Own Government - AfD Politician

    As part of its efforts to ensure favourable conditions for newcomers, the European Commission proposed in January a new funding opportunity to help promote non-discrimination toward minority groups and diversity management in the public and private sectors, pledging to allocate about 4 million euros ($4.5 million) to implement the initiative.

    Migrants on a dinghy are rescued by Save the Children NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Four EU Countries Will Take 64 Migrants After 11 Days At Sea - Reports
    Since 2015, the European Union has been struggling to accommodate the massive influx of immigrants and refugees fleeing violence and hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa.

    Several member states, including Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, have strongly opposed the bloc's open door policy and enshrined anti-immigrant policies into their national laws.

    Related:

    Record Number of Migrants Sent Back From Germany to Other EU Countries in 2018
    EU to Boost Border Security by Adding 10,000 Personnel Amid Migrant Crisis
    Schengen Reform? EU Unity Crumbling Over Migrant Burden-Sharing Policy – Prof
    Tags:
    OSCE, radicalization, migrant crisis, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse