Backlash as BBC Reportedly Plans to Remove the Word 'Terror' From Its Coverage

Reporters will be asked not to use the word "terror" while covering any such attack, except in cases when they are quoting somebody else, the Daily Mail said on Sunday.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) will no longer use the word "terror" in its reporting to avoid the risk of being biased, the paper said, citing "well-placed BBC sources". According to the Daily Mail, this rule will come into effect after the company's new editorial guidelines are published later in June.

The paper quotes a senior news source, who said:

"It boils down to that phrase, 'One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter".

Although the new guidelines have not been unveiled to the public yet, many BBC reporters have already criticised the move as "controversial".

"The end result is a desire to squeeze the word terror out altogether, which many people think is nuts," the Daily Mail quotes one of its sources as saying.

The idea was also criticised by some MPs, who believe that it is unacceptable "to sanitise the behaviour of terrorists by not calling it out", and that by removing the word "terror" the BBC would no longer remain "clear and accurate" in its reporting.