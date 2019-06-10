Register
15:08 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018

    UK Intelligence Cracked Open Alleged Hezbollah-Linked ‘Bomb Factory’ in London - Report

    © AP Photo / Aziz Taher
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Hezbollah, which was founded in 1982 in Lebanon’s civil war and fought a bloody conflict with Israel in 2006, regularly threatens to target Israeli interests around the world. It has been blamed for a number of such attacks, including the bombing in 1994 of a Jewish centre in Buenos Aires, that killed 85 people and left hundreds injured.

    British intelligence agencies captured tons of explosive materials linked to the Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah in a number of properties on the outskirts of London, according to revelations by the Daily Telegraph.

    The newspaper’s scoop says that Britain’s domestic intelligence service MI5 worked with the Metropolitan police force to raid four properties in the north of London, seizing three metric tons of ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient used in homemade bombs.

    READ MORE: US Forces in Mideast Will Be 'Annihilated', Region Will 'Burn', if Iran Attacked, Hezbollah Warn

    The report notes that the scale of ammonium nitrate found at the scene exceeded that used by Timothy McVeigh in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people.

    During the raid, a man in his forties was reportedly arrested on terrorism charges but later released because the plot had "been disrupted by a covert intelligence operation rather than seeking a prosecution." The man’s identity has been kept under wraps, as has the entire operation, which occurred in 2015, until now.

    The Telegraph’s report does however speculate that the UK government stayed quiet about the incident in order to help keep the 2015 nuclear deal alive that was made with Hezbollah’s chief supporter, Iran.

    "It raises questions about whether senior UK government figures chose not to reveal the plot in part because they were invested in keeping the Iran nuclear deal afloat," the paper says.

    According to the report, then-Prime Minister, David Cameron, and then-Home Secretary, Theresa May, were personally briefed on what had been found in the properties on London’s periphery as it may have indicated a large-scale terrorist threat to the UK.

    Ben Wallace, the UK Security Minister, has been quoted by the Telegraph as trying to explain why the incident was purposefully kept out of the public’s knowledge.

    READ MORE: Merkel Could Be Willing to Renegotiate Brexit With New PM - Jeremy Hunt

    "The Security Service and police work tirelessly to keep the public safe from a host of national security threats. Necessarily, their efforts and success will often go unseen," he said.

    While a number of UK media outlets claim that UK intelligence was aided by a tip-off from a foreign country, the Jerusalem Post has been much more explicit, saying that, "… Israeli officials confirmed that the Mossad [Israel’s intelligence agency] provided the intel for the operation."

    Perhaps substantiating that claim, a UK intelligence source was quoted as saying: "MI5 worked independently and closely with international partners to disrupt the threat of malign intent from Iran and its proxies in the UK."

    The Telegraph notes how the London plot may be part of a wider Hezbollah agenda to establish a global attack structure, pointing to foiled Hezbollah operations in places as far and wide as Thailand, New York and Cyprus. All three of those plans were revealed to the public, and are believed to have targeted various Israeli interests.

    In particular, the case of Cyprus was seen as accurately mirroring the 2015 London incident. In the same year, Hezbollah affiliate Hussein Bassam Abdallah was sentenced to six years in a Cypriot prison after he was discovered to have 8.2 metric tons of ammonia nitrate in his Cyprus home. Reportedly, Mr Abdallah was planning to attack Israel-related targets on the island.

    Personnel of the 51st squadron Immelmann enter an Airbus A400M military aircraft before taking off from the German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany, December 10, 2015. Germany deploys two Tornado reconnaissance jets and 40 troops to Turkey to back the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria
    © AFP 2019 / CARMEN JASPERSEN
    ‘Urgently Needed': US Pushes Germany to Remain in Syria for Spy, Training Missions – Report
    The news comes hot on the heels of the UK government’s decision to blacklist Hezbollah’s political wing - which currently sits in the Lebanese parliament - as an illegal terrorist organisation in February 2019 after years of distinguishing it from the group’s military wing.

    At the time of the designation, UK Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt, said the UK now believes that any distinction between Hezbollah’s political and military wings "doenot exist."

    However, there were those who disagreed.

    The UK Labour Party issued a statement suggesting that the move was a politicised one, saying that, "decisions on the proscription of organisations as terror groups are supposed to be made on the advice of civil servants based on clear evidence that those organisations fall foul of the proscription criteria set out in legislation."

     

    Tags:
    Bomb, Metropolitan Police, MI5, London, lebanon, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse