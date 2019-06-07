Register
13:21 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dominic Raab

    'Anti-Democratic and Anti-British': Tory Leadership Hopeful Sajid David Lashes Out at Rivals

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    While not a supporter of a 'no deal' Brexit per se, the Home Secretary said he was unwilling to delay Brexit beyond 31st October and preferred a no deal exit to further extension, and wouldn't delay the process any longer.

    Sajid Javid has hit out at Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson, two of his key competitors in the Conservative leadership race.

    Javid, one of 11 candidates vying to become Prime Minister, said Raab’s suggestions parliament could be suspended if it blocks a no-deal Brexit were "rubbish", while attacking Johnson’s previous claim niqab-wearers resemble "letterboxes" and "bank robbers".

    Asked by The Independent about the remarks, which led to the Johnson being investigated by the Conservative Party, Javid said “they’re wrong” and no “serious politician should use language like that”.

    Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Bombay House, Tata Group head office in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid's New Terrorism Bill for Dummies
    Moreover, after Raab sparked uproar by refusing to rule out suspending parliament to prevent lawmakers blocking the UK from leaving the EU without a deal, he said: “I’m not into this proroguing parliament rubbish. It’s anti-democratic and anti-British”.

    "I want to do that by a deal - that would be my absolute preference and that's what I'd work incredibly hard on…If we get to 31 October and have to choose between no deal and no Brexit, I’d choose no deal. If parliament tries to block it…I’d respond to parliament as you would expect a responsible Prime Minister to do. I wouldn't get involved - it's parliament's business what it wants to debate. But I would do everything in my power to try to leave on 31 October,” he explained.

    Speaking subsequently, a source in Javid's campaign team said the Tories were picking a Prime Minister, “not a dictator”.

    “He's not going to break the law - no responsible Prime Minister would break the law."

    Conservative MP Sam Gyimah, the former universities minister who resigned over the prime minister's Brexit deal, speaks at an event organised by the People's Vote campaign group supporting a second referendum on the Brexit vote in London on January 7, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Ex-Tory MP Sam Gyimah Enters PM Leadership Race Backing 2nd Brexit Vote - Report
    The Home Secretary said he would deliver Brexit by finding a technological solution to the issue of the Irish border, and insisted this was possible within two years, removing the need for the controversial Northern Ireland ‘backstop’.

    However, earlier this year a leaked Home Office document suggested the technology could not be implemented until at least 2030.

    Javid also criticised the Conservatives' promise to reduce net migration to the tens of thousands - a key plank of the party's policy platform in recent years.

    "I just think it's nonsense to set a target of tens of thousands that you know you can never meet,” he said.

    Related:

    Tory MPs REVEAL Whether Outgoing UK PM May Will Stay in Politics – Report
    What Do They Stand For? Tory Contenders For UK PM Vacancy Set Out Their Stalls
    Who Cares Who Leads Doomed Tories?
    Tory Leadership Contender Boris Johnson Faces Trial Over £350 Mln Brexit 'Lie'
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, no-deal Brexit, Brexit, UK Conservative Party, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse