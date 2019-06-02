Explosive Device Discovered Under Northern Ireland Police Officer’s Car

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The police of Northern Ireland said Saturday in a statement that it found an improvised explosive device placed under an officer’s car in Belfast.

"Shortly before 1pm this afternoon, Saturday 01 June, a suspicious object was detected under a serving police officer's car in Shandon Park in east Belfast. Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene and, following examination, they have declared it to be a viable improvised explosive device," the statement reads.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said, as quoted in the statement, that the bomb was found before it exploded, leaving no one "killed or seriously injured."

"It was clearly intended to kill the police officer," Wright said.

The police suspect "dissident republicans" to be perpetrators of the crime. The investigation into the incident has been launched.