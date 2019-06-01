Massive Plume of Smoke Billows From Behind Eiffel Tower in Paris (PHOTOS)

The huge smoke cloud appeared as a result of a conflagration at a warehouse near Orly Airport in the outskirts of Paris on Saturday morning.

Residents of the French capital witnessed an unusual spectacle this Saturday as an enormous pillar of smoke towered over the city's most-recognisable landmark.

Gros incendie dans le sud de Paris #92 #91

​French citizens took to Twitter to post pictures of the heavy plumes of smoke that enveloped the sky over Paris.

🔴 Important panache de fumée sur le secteur de #longjumeau #champlan.

Merci de ne pas vous rendre dans le secteur pour ne pas perturber les secours.

Crédit Photos: @evajcq

​​​Paris Aéroport, the airport authority that owns and manages the 14 civil airports and airfields in the Île-de-France (greater Paris) area, confirmed via Twitter that the cause of the smoke was a fire at a warehouse in Longjumeau commune in the southern suburbs of the capital. The Twitter post added that no flights had been affected by the blaze.