The discovery came just over two years after 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a similar vest at the foyer of the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, killing 22 victims and wounding 139, with terrorist group *Daesh claiming responsibility for the attack a day later.

The vest was first posted on Twitter by the nighttime economy minister for Greater Manchester, Sacha Lord, who lambasted the Deansgate-based store for selling the garment resembling Abedi's infamous terrorist weapon.

"This is for sale and displayed in the window of a clothes shop in the city centre," Mr Lord said. "I've seen it a few times and each time it's bothered me. I can only think they think a fake vest is fashionable. What sort of message does that send out."

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Shares ‘Horrifying’ Images of Her Brain Scan

This is for sale and displayed in the window of a clothes shop in the city centre. I’ve seen it a few times and each time it’s bothered me. I can only think they think a fake vest is fashionable. What sort of message does that send out… pic.twitter.com/n6N59rvimI — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) May 26, 2019

Others took to social media, with one user stating "who would design that and think it's okay" and another calling it "bewildering".

Seriously who would design that and think it's ok and then who would think it's ok to stick it in a shop window, I know people wear camo etc but a stab vest type of clothing is a bit odd in these sad times — 💖🐝petra jordan🐝💖 (@petraj76) May 26, 2019

Bewildering.

— Adele Bailey (@AdelesBells) May 26, 2019

But others pointed out that people were overreacting as it was a "fake tactical vest" and that people could buy a "genuine military kit online".

Fake tactical vest? So what!



You can buy genuine military kit online.



A fake stab resistant vest would draw unnecessary attention, though.



It all depends on your social circles.



Better parenting will save us all. — Mystical Kenny (@MysticalKenny) May 26, 2019

Sends a message that people stab people 🤷🏼‍♂️ — SJB (@Ste_Bolton) May 26, 2019

One employee from the store told the Daily Mail that the item was not offensive, stating that 'it's just fashion, people are wearing it.

"Rappers wear it in rap videos," he told the Mail. "It is just a fashion item. To be honest we have not had anyone come in and say anything."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Says She Carries ‘Army Grade’ Bandages Fearing Gunshot, Stab Wounds

The suspect, Salman Abedi, detonated a suicide bomb at Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May, 2017, killing 22 people including seven children. Grande condemned the violence and stated that she began to suffer from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the attacks.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State, ISIL is a terrorist group banned in Russia