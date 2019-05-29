Register
11:18 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mosque in Oslo, Norway

    Norway Considers Enforcing Gender Equal Islam With Quotas for Women

    CC BY 2.0 / Oskar Seljeskog / Moske at Grønland, Oslo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Four of Oslo's largest and oldest mosques have no women as board members, which the city authorities intend to remedy by introducing quotas and threatening to withdraw state support.

    Norway's Labour Party has called for gender equality quotas in the mosque boards to remedy the heavily tilted gender balance. According to Norwegian law, women must constitute at least 40 percent of the board staff.

    At present, 71.6 percent of Norwegian mosques have no women as board members, despite receiving close to NOK 170 million ($20 million) in state aid, national broadcaster NRK reported. At the four largest mosques in the capital city of Oslo, despite a total of 23,221 members, not a single board member is a woman.

    “We want them to lose state aid if they do not have at least 40 percent women in their boards. This is not a private matter; the state provides NOK 400 million ($46 million) in support for religious communities all the time. We must also be able to make demands”, Oslo Mayor Raymond Johansen of the Labour Party told NRK.

    According to him, this is a clear violation of Norway's guidelines on gender equality. Norwegian legislation provides rules on gender distribution in a number of different types of boards, both public and private. For large boards with ten or more members, both genders must be represented by at least 40 percent.

    Meanwhile, the overall proportion of women in all Norwegian mosque boards in the survey is a measly 8 percent, 68 women out of 845 board members. By contrast, 59 percent of the Church of Norway's board staff are women.

    Raymond Johansen finds the numbers disappointing.

    “I easily see a continuation of structures where men have power both in society and in the family. Breaking this has a great merit in itself. Every individual, regardless of their gender, must have the same rights and opportunities to influence”, Johansen explained.

    Labour's gender equality push has left Norway's political establishment and society divided.

    Child and Family Minister Kjell Ingolf Ropstad of the Christian Democrats Party has called the mosques' performance in gender equality “disappointing”, but is against forcefully getting women in.

    “I think it is a bad proposal from the Labour Party. There must be a high threshold for regulating religious communities, because freedom of belief must be strong in Norway,” Ropstad said.

    Unni Wikan, a social anthropologist who focuses on Muslim countries, has called Labour's proposal “creative” as it gave mosques a challenge. According to her, there is no contradiction between having freedom of belief and asking for a higher share of women. She cited the Church of Norway, which has gone from a firm no to female clergy to having women account for 15 percent of pastors.

    However, Equality and Discrimination Ombudsman Hanne Bjurstrøm was also critical.

    “Other measures than specific legal requirements on gender proportion can be more effective in achieving the goal of increasing the proportion of women in the boards. We must not forget that real influence is the goal, and that participation in formal governance structures does not necessarily reflect gender equality,” Bjurstrøm said.

    Basim Ghozlan of the Rabita Mosque in Oslo, where two of the eight people on the board are women, is positive about having more women, unless it is done in a coercive way.

    At present, 59 Muslim religious communities with over 80,000 members have their headquarters in Oslo.

    Related:

    Quarter of Norwegians Believe Some Races Are Smarter Than Others - Survey
    'Welcome to 2084': Norway's Ex-Ambassador to KSA Warns of Islamic Censorship
    Islamism Incompatible With Norway's 'Laid-Back Tolerance'- Prof
    Coca-Cola's Islam-Themed 'Ramadan Soda' Sparks Outrage in Norway
    Tags:
    Islam, women, gender equality, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse