Yellow Vests March in Brussels on EU Election Final Day (VIDEO)

On Thursday, European parliamentary elections commenced in some European states, and on Sunday, the final day of voting across the EU, remaining countries are heading to the polls.

Yellow Vests protesters are gathering in Brussels for the 28th consecutive weekend of rallies; the recent marches come on the verge of the European Parliament elections.

The event follows Friday reports by The Local predicting that this weekend's rally would see a greater number of demonstrators than usually as voters are set to head to polling stations.

Yellow Vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned fuel tax hikes. While the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and has introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend to express their discontent with the government's policies.

The rallies then quickly spread to other European cities, including Brussels. The protests often resulted in damage and clashes between police and activists.

