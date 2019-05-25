Register
17:01 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man with a tie in German national colours wears a pin of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) during the state election Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in Schwerin, Germany, September 4, 2016

    Pro-Israel Group Defends German AfD Party’s Anti-Immigration Campaign Poster

    © REUTERS / Stefanie Loos
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The AfD recently unveiled billboards featuring a portion of "The Slave Market" (1866) painting by French painter Jean-Leon Gerome, depicting several dark-skinned men inspecting the teeth of a nude white woman, in campaign posters ahead of European Parliament elections.

    An essay published by the Middle East Forum, a pro-Israel think tank, claims the AfD Party campaign’s use of a 19th-century painting “The Slave Market”, depicting bearded Muslim slave traders bargaining over a naked white woman “echoes reality,” reports The Times of Israel.

    On Friday, the Forum shared a paper by Raymond Ibrahim defending the AfD’s message and use of the painting.

    Ibrahim wrote in PJ Media that the painting “echoes reality” of the “insatiable demand for fair women” among Muslim slavers over the centuries.

    African and Middle Eastern Muslims have long targeted European women — so much so as to have enslaved millions of them over the centuries,” wrote Ibrahim, a Judith Friedman Rosen fellow at the Middle East Forum, citing his own book, “Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West.”

    In short, outrage at the Alternative for Germany’s use of the ‘Slave Market’ painting is just another attempt to suppress the truth concerning Muslim/Western history — especially in its glaring continuity with the present,” Ibrahim wrote.

    For the essence of that painting — Muslim men pawing at and sexually preying on fair women — has reached alarming levels all throughout Western Europe, especially Germany.”

    Ibrahim said he believes Muslim migration to Europe is an “alien aggression which one is bringing on themselves.”

    He suggested “curtailing migration” and accused Muslim migrants of committing a high degree of sexual assault, though claimed no knowledge of actual data on the issue.

    Last month, the AfD put up posters in Berlin featuring an 1866 painting called “Slave Market” ahead of European Parliament elections.

    Workers adjust the EU flags in front of EU headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Leaving the EU is Ultima Ratio for Germany – AfD MEP
    The poster was emblazoned with the words: “Europeans vote AfD!” and “So Europe doesn't become Eurabia!”

    The owner of the artwork — the Clark Art Institute of Massachusetts — voiced its opposition to the use of the painting:

    We are strongly opposed to the use of this work to advance any political agenda,” Olivier Meslay told The Associated Press in April.

    Related:

    Leaving the EU is Ultima Ratio for Germany – AfD MEP
    Salvini's Alliance of European Parties Strong, May Grow After Elections - AfD
    Germany's AfD Invited Steve Bannon to Berlin As EU Elections Loom
    Salvini's Right-Wing Alliance Has Difficulties With Bloc's Composition - AfD
    Tags:
    anti-immigration, European Parliament elections, anti-muslim, Germany, migrants, EU Elections, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Middle East Forum (MEF), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse