President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman is expected to cast a ballot when the European elections are held in the country on Friday, 24 May.

The Czech people are heading to the polls on the second day of the elections to the European Parliament, along with Ireland. The Eastern European country will elect 21 MEPs to serve for the next four years.

The United Kingdom and the Netherlands went to the polls on Thursday, however, the results will only be announced on Sunday, 26 May, after all, 28 member states finish voting.

