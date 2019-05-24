Six Minors Taken to Hospital in Sheffield, UK After 'Serious Incident' - Reports

Six children were taken to hospital in the city of Sheffield, the BBC reported Friday. According to the broadcaster, police were called after "reports of concerns for safety" at around 7:30, with an air ambulance landing in the playground near Hartley Brook Primary Academy.
Two people have reportedly been arrested, although authorities have provided no further details on the incident.
INCIDENT: Officers have been dealing with a serious incident on Gregg House Road # Shiregreen #Sheffield this morning- https://t.co/KNcrkDY6Kp …— SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) May 24, 2019
This is not a shooting. The incident is no longer live but investigations are continuing. We will provide an update when we can. pic.twitter.com/voxowL1WXA
South Yorkshire Police officers are still at the scene, diverting the vehicles from the cordoned area.
