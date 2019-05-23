Theresa May to Outline UK Departure at 1922 Committee Meeting - Report

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will outline her departure proposal at a meeting with Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee, the Conservative Party group in the UK House of Commons that oversees the party’s leadership, The Financial Times reported Thursday.

May presented her new version of the withdrawal deal earlier this week. The prime minister argued that if the parliamentarians backed her plan, they would be able to vote on a confirmatory Brexit referendum. May's move prompted criticism among lawmakers and officials. Moreover, the House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has stepped down over disagreements with May while the opposition called for a snap general election and some parliamentarians urged May to resign.

UK Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), has suggested that the new Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May will face an even bigger defeat in the House of Commons than the original version of the agreement, which was approved by the European Union but rejected by a margin of 230 UK lawmakers.

Earlier this week, the lawmaker criticized May's new Brexit plan, saying it was worse than the previous proposal and suggesting that the United Kingdom would remain strongly linked to the European Union if it withdrew under May's plan B.

the UK-based media have reported that May would announce her resignation after a meeting with Graham Brady.

The United Kingdom was initially to leave the European Union on 29 March. Parties had agreed on a withdrawal deal, but UK lawmakers refused to pass it, with the arrangement to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland being a major point of contention for UK parliamentarians.

The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to 31 October with London obliged to participate in European Parliament elections if a deal was not passed by 23 May.