UK Foreign Secretary to Accuse Russia of Waging 'Malicious Cybercampaign'

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to accuse Russia of perpetrating attacks on the critical infrastructure of other states as part of its "malicious global cybercampaign", the UK Foreign Office has said.

"We judge that Russia’s intelligence services are targeting the critical national infrastructure of many countries in order to look for vulnerabilities. This global campaign also seeks to compromise central government networks. I can disclose that in the last 18 months, the National Cyber Security Centre has shared information and assessments with 16 NATO Allies – and even more nations outside the Alliance — of Russian cyber activity in their countries", Hunt is expected to say at the NATO Cyber Defence Pledge Conference in London later on Thursday.

The excerpts of Hunt’s speech have been revealed by the UK Foreign Office.

The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom have soured last year over the alleged poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. The two were hospitalized in the United Kingdom and eventually released from the hospital. London has accused Moscow of carrying out the attack, while Russian officials have refuted the allegations and stressed that Moscow has been denied access to the investigation and to the poisoned Russian nationals. UK media reports, citing alleged leaks, have, meanwhile, virtually become a sole source of news about the probe.

Earlier in May, UK Foreign Secretary claimed that the RT broadcaster was spreading disinformation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Moscow had sent a note to London to express confusion over Hunt'saccusations.

