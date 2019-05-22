Austria's Kurz Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Video Scandal - Reports

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has approved the list of new ministers who will replace those who resigned over a recent video featuring Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache allegedly making an illegal deal, the radio station O3 reported.
According to O3 radio, Austrian Finance Minister Hartwig Loger will serve as the vice chancellor in Strache's place.
Austrian Supreme Court of Justice and former President Eckart Ratz will replace Herbert Kickl as the country's new interior minister, the APA news agency reported, and Austrian military officer Johann Luif will serve as the new defense minister instead of Mario Kunasek.
The report comes after Strache and all ministers from Kurz’s minor coalition partner, the Freedom Party (FPO), except for Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, resigned on 20 May. The decision came in the wake of a recently published video that showed Strache discussing a deal that reportedly could have helped the FPO in the 2017 parliamentary elections with a woman posed as a niece of a Russian oligarch from Latvia.
German media outlets reported that back in 2017, Strache discussed with a woman a deal that would see her acquire the Kronen Zeitung newspaper and gaining access to several government projects in exchange for favorable media coverage for the politician ahead of the 2017 general election. While media claimed that the woman was Russian, the official, who has described the video as an attempted "political assassination", said that she was from Latvia.
The video was made public a week before the elections to the European Parliament, which will begin on Thursday.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)