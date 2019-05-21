Moscow on Austrian Video Scandal: Enemies Produce Fake News to Smear Russia

"Clearly, our enemies try to make up fake news in order to show that Russia is allegedly meddling in something. They are using the untidiest methods", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.
The statement comes after FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache, whose party has been supporting the lifting of Russia sanctions and the normalisation of relations with Moscow, was forced to resign from the posts of vice-chancellor and FPO leader amid a recent scandal with an alleged Russian heiress that sparked a major political scandal in Austria.
Strache has qualified the situation as a "political murder" and added that the woman was a Russian-speaking Latvian citizen.
Reacting on the matter, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stated that a thorough investigation must be conducted in order to find the organisers of the recording of the scandalous video. Kurz has also refused to maintain government coalition with the FPO and has announced that snap parliamentary elections will be held.
