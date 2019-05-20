Cracks in Italian Coalition as League Member Calls Loyalty to M5S Unreasonable

Discord between Italy's ruling coalition allies - The League (Lega) Party and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) emerged last month after the League's undersecretary Armando Siri was put under investigation for corruption

Speaking to the La Stampa news outlet, cabinet secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said that the League's loyalty to coalition partner M5S was unreasonable and couldn't last forever.

"Faced with the 5Stars movement's reiterated attacks, (Italian Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo) Salvini shows a loyalty (to his coalition partner) that is unreasonable… things cannot last forever", Giorgetti said.

READ MORE: Italy's Salvini Says He's Under Investigation Again Over Migrant Case

The senior official also said that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wasn't neutral as his name was put forward by the M5S movement.

© AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca Italy's League Threatens to Bring Down Gov't - 5-Star Movement Head

The row between the League Party and the 5-Star Movement was sparked on 18 April, one month before European Parliament elections, after the League's undersecretary Armando Siri was put under investigation for corruption.

Following the launch of the investigation, M5S called for Siri to step down, but League Leader Matteo Salvini fired back saying that his party had never demanded that M5S politicians resign over investigations.

Commenting on the situation, 5-Star Movement's chief Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook that the League was threatening to bring down the government over the investigation.