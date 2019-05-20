Register
13:00 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gun

    Gun-Loving Switzerland Endorses Tougher EU-Style Arms Controls

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Nearly 48 percent of Swiss households own a firearm, among the highest rates of private gun ownership in Europe.

    With 63.7 percent of vote, Switzerland has endorsed a controversial reform of the country's gun legislation which would bring it in line with EU rules.

    The race was a close one in several cantons, including both German-speaking and French-speaking ones. Italian-speaking Ticino notably stood out as the only one to vote down the tougher gun controls.

    To become an owner of a semi-automatic weapon, Swiss residents are now obliged to undergo regular training in the use of firearms. A system of serial numbering of the major parts of some guns to facilitate tracking will also be introduced. The use of standard-issue guns among former servicemen will not be affected, however.

    While hailed by supporters, including Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who argued that the improved traceability of firearms made Switzerland more secure, the reform triggered the discontent of the pro-gun crowd, who suggested that the new laws would "undermine traditional values".

    "By approving stricter gun control, Switzerland has given in to pressure from the EU", right-wing Swiss People's Party parliamentarian Lukas Reimann said.

    READ MORE: Swedish Christian Democrats Sulk as Facebook Stops Ad Promoting Hunting (VIDEO)

    Opponents suggested that the parliamentary decision was "dictated by the EU" and would ultimately "disarm" Switzerland through "useless, dangerous, un-Swiss" measures.

    Political scientist Urs Bieri of the GfS Bern research institute pointed out that the limited backing by the Swiss People's Party and the pragmatic issue of Schengen membership were the main reason for the outcome of the referendum.

    The government and most major political parties warned that a rejection of the legal amendment would deny the Swiss authorities access to a Europe-wide criminal database and lead to the exclusion of the country from a shared EU security system. The business community was also concerned that exclusion from Europe's single-border area could complicate cross-border traffic and hamper tourism.

    This is the fourth time Switzerland has updated its gun laws to conform to the standards of the EU and other Schengen states. While the Swiss parliament approved of all the previous reforms, a push for comprehensive gun registration at the cantonal level was rejected.

    Switzerland has adopted various provisions of European Union law in order to participate in the Union's single market, but is not a member state.

    Switzerland ranks among the top countries in the world in terms of gun ownership, with 3.4 million guns owned by its population of nearly eight million. Target shooting is a popular national sport, but many of the firearms in Switzerland are military weapons. Nearly 48 percent of Swiss households own a gun, among the highest rates of private ownership in Europe.

    According to the BBC, "all healthy Swiss men aged between 18 and 34 are obliged to do military service and all are issued with assault rifles or pistols which they are supposed to keep at home."

     

     

    Related:

    Swedish Christian Democrats Sulk as Facebook Stops Ad Promoting Hunting (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    gun control, Europe, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse