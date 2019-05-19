Salvini: Issue of Russia Sanctions Removal Unites 'All Decent People' in Europe

MILAN (Sputnik) - The EU stance on Russia sanctions may change if the new pan-EU right-wing alliance gets real power in the bloc after the European elections, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told Sputnik, stressing that "all decent people" agree on the need to lift the restrictions.

"I continue to believe that we don’t need sanctions. The issue of their removal unites all decent people," Salvini said after a major rally that brought together the leaders of 11 right-wing European parties in Milan on Saturday.

Salvini, known for his opposition to Russia sanctions, reiterated that the economic restrictions "cause damage and have resolved nothing." He noted that "if a tool does not work, it is removed."

"Let me get to the leadership positions in Europe, and then we'll see," he replied, when asked to suggest when the sanctions might be removed.

Salvini held a major rally in Milan on Saturday ahead of the EU elections, slated for May 23-26. The event brought together the French National Rally party, the Alternative for Germany, the Dutch Party for Freedom, the Bulgarian Will party, as well as right-wing parties from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Austria.

These parties have formed the European Alliance of People and Nations to change the current balance of powers in the European legislature and leading bodies.