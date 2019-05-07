EU's Juncker Roasts Polish State TV for Comparing Tusk to Stalin and Hitler

Earlier, Polish-born top EU official Donald Tusk was portrayed alongside photos of Soviet and Nazi German leaders in a report by Polish state TV, which is controlled by the government, with the latter having been harshly criticised by Tusk for its policies.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has slammed the comparison of his EU colleague Donald Tusk with Soviet leader Josef Stalin and Nazi German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler as "totally unacceptable", commenting on a recent scandalous news piece broadcast on Polish state TV.

"If this [comparison] is possible, this has something to do with the overall political atmosphere in the country, I don't like that. I find these remarks totally unacceptable […] highly disgusting", he said.

Juncker, however, added that Poland still "has its place at the heart of Europe" despite recent disagreements between its government and other EU states.

The state TV was reporting on Tusk's latest critical statements aimed at Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is regularly criticised by other EU countries for allegedly tightening its control over media and the courts. In the news piece, Tusk was depicted along with photos of Stalin and Hitler, who are regarded in Poland as heads of states who divided the country at the start of World War II.

The controversial comparison comes amid reports that Tusk, who was born in Poland, could be seeking to return to Polish politics after the end of his term as the president of the European Council.