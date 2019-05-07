Spain Rescues Over 200 Migrants Trying to Reach Europe Illegally - Civil Guard

MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish Civil Guard and Maritime Safety Agency have rescued a total of 205 irregular migrants who were trying to get to the European continent, the Civil Guard's press service told Sputnik.

"We are talking about 205 people, 35 of them are minors", the press service said, adding that four boats had been found near Cape Trafalgar.

All those saved, most of whom were men from Maghreb states, were transported to the port of Algeciras, the press office precised.

According to the International Organisation's for Migration data, almost 8,000 migrants have reached Spain since the beginning of the year, while a total of 16,806 migrants arrived in Europe over the given period. At least 410 people died, while trying to reach the European continent.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries.