Register
16:21 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018

    Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor Knows Name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The singer, whose husband once took Markle on a helicopter ride, made the revelations on Good Morning Britain. The pair became friends years before the Princess met Prince Harry in 2016 - and she'd been a fan of Ellis-Bextor's music for some time at that point.

    UK pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed she knows the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child. "[Meghan] adores your music, she adores you. She's said you're very close friends — do you know the name of the baby?" presenter Susanna Reid asked Ellis-Bextor.

    "Obviously, but she's sworn me to secrecy. I'm a big disappointment if you're looking for more," she responded.

     In 2017 Ellis-Bextor told HELLO! she'd met Markle a few times, and she was "a lovely girl".

    ​"We met her a couple of years back and she said she really liked the song [Murder on the Dance Floor] and we sort of spent a weekend away at something together and she was really lovely," she explained.

    In Markle's blog The Tig, which she closed in 2017, she spoke fondly of Sophie's music, especially her song Come with Us, which featured in one of her many playlists.

    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a visit to Mayhew animal welfare charity at its offices in north-west London, Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor/PA
    Meghan Markle's Instagram Post HINTS at ROYAL Baby Being Due One of These Days
    "Sweet Sophie stole our musical hearts with the hit, Murder on the Dance Floor, a tune that has stood the test of time for our requisite late night grooving, but her new album Familia offers this beat titled, Come with Us that channels old school Madonna vibes like no other. Love, love, love! Bravo, Sophie! Love to you and the familia!" the Princess wrote.

    ​Despite Ellis-Bextor's tight-lippedness, royal family fanatics won't have to wait much longer to learn the child's name — the couple could reveal it 8th May, when they pose for photographers outside their home, Frogmore Cottage, with their newborn son.

     

     

    Related:

    Royal Baby Extravaganza: Meghan Markle's Most Discussed Pregnancy Tribulations
    Twitterstorm Erupts as Meghan Markle Goes Into Labour
    Meghan Markle's Instagram Post HINTS at ROYAL Baby Being Due One of These Days
    Meghan Markle Under Fire For ‘Stealing’ Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Campaign
    Tags:
    celebrity gossip, gossip, royal baby name, baby name, royal baby, English Royal Family, Megan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse