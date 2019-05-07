Pamela Anderson to Pay Visit to Assange in London Prison - WikiLeaks

"Pamela Anderson @pamfoundation and Kristinn Hrafnsson @khrafnsson to attend HMP [Her Majesty's Prison] Belmarsh Tuesday. Julian Assange’s first social visit since illegal termination of asylum and arrest on US extradition warrant", WikiLeaks said on Twitter late on Monday.
Pamela Anderson @pamfoundation and Kristinn Hrafnsson @khrafnsson to attend HMP Belmarsh Tuesday. Julian Assange’s first social visit since illegal termination of asylum and arrest on US extradition warrant. Statement to press 10:00BST— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 6 мая 2019 г.
Anderson has supported a petition calling on the UK government to not extradite Assange to the United States.
Assange, who was arrested in the UK capital on 11 April, was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail last week for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges, which have since been dropped.
Following Assange's arrest, Washington called for his extradition to the US. Assange is accused of conspiring to commit computer intrusion. WikiLeaks, for its part, said the United States wants to build an espionage case against Assange that could entail capital punishment or life imprisonment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)