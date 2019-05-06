WATCH LIVE Announcement of Meghan’s Delivery of a Baby at Buckingham Palace

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a healthy boy earlier this day, the baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces (3.26 kilograms) at birth and was born at 5:26 a.m. (04:26 GMT).

The official announcement of the birth is taking place at Buckingham Palace, London.

The pregnancy of the Duchess of Sussex was announced to family and friends in October, before Harry and Meghan have travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga as part of their Royal Tour.

The Royal couple is expected to keep the maximum privacy during the next days and will not reportedly greet citizens in the same way as the Cambridge's and other members of the Royal Family have done in the past.

