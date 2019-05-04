'Shame on You': Prince William BOOED by Protesters at Nuclear Deterrence Service

Members from the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) campaign gathered on Friday near Westminster Abbey to protest against the UK's nuclear capabilities.

Prince William was booed on Friday as he arrived for a nuclear deterrence ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Activists from the CND movement met the Duke of Cambridge with "shame on you" chants.

At the same time, the Christian branch of the movement staged a "die-in" flashmob — people lied on the ground pretending to be dead in a move to commemorate victims of nuclear war.

Prince William booed and heckled at nuclear deterrent service https://t.co/rESMjdNj4l via @YouTube — Bradley (@LoopyCrown3) 3 мая 2019 г.

​At the ceremony, the prince was joined by newly-appointed UK Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who earlier presented the new Dreadnought-class submarines which are replacing the existing Vanguard-class submarines.