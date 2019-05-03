Register
17:47 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Birmingham Central Mosque (File photo).

    UK Pakistani Youth Council Chief Said He Would 'Salute Adolf Hitler' - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Elliott Brown
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Ishtiaq set up the Council in 2009 to "focus on issues affecting our lives as British young people" and "build bridges" between the UK and Pakistan.

    It's been revealed Kamran Ishtiaq, president of the British Pakistani Youth Council, who in 2007 hosted David Cameron on a visit to Birmingham, once said he'd "salute" Adolf Hitler if he killed more Jews than Muslims in a 2014 Facebook post.

    His comments have caused outrage, but Ishtiaq has said he stands by his statements. The post has nonetheless since been deleted.

    "I feel that about the Jews who are killing the Palestinians now. Not the Jews who are leaving Israel — there are Jews who support Palestine. American Jews, yes I feel like that about them. The ones who are murdering the Palestinians. I do feel that about them. When I say Jews, it's not the Jews fighting the Jewish killers of Palestinians, the Jews who are with Muslims, but the Jews which are killing the Palestinians. If anything happened to any Jewish community here my youths would support them. Jewish people here are not Palestinian-killing like the Jews over there. They're peaceful like us Muslims here. They don't want nothing to do with that. It's like the terrorists. You can't hate all Muslims because you hate terrorists. You can't hate all Jews because you hate the killing Jews," he's was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

    Ishtiaq went on to state he didn't believe six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, saying the figure was a "question mark" for him as "every attack" on Jews "is exaggerated".

    "It [the figure] gives the Jewish people a reason, you know retaliation — ‘look what's happened to us? We were nearly being ethnic cleansed and have to stick together'. It gives them a point of unity, it gives them a reason to retaliate, revenge, you know, empathy, whatever, you could say. I can't think why Hitler killed them," he explained.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in St. Louis
    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
    'Holocaust Denial is Still There, Facebook Still Pushes That Line' – Campaigner
    Ishtiaq added his views about Jews were shared by young people he worked with. 

    ‘Very Inflammatory'

    Khalid Mahmood, MP for Perry Barr, said Ishtiaq's "very inflammatory, offensive, anti-Semitic remarks" had no place "in society, in Birmingham, in the UK or anywhere else in the world, for that matter".

    "These sort of people do not represent the views of the Pakistani or the Muslim community in Birmingham, and where these people exist they should be sought out and held to account for their views. He has access to young people. I think it is a serious matter for the authorities to look at. Authorities need to investigate this issue, because it certainly brings the whole of the community into disrepute and certainly we're not where the community wants to be at all," he said.

    Then-opposition leader Cameron visited Ishtiaq's family grocery business in Ladypool Road, Sparkbrook in 2007 — speaking at the time he said the future Prime Minister was a "normal bloke".

    Birmingham Central Mosque (File photo).
    CC BY 2.0 / Elliott Brown
    Attacks on 4 Mosques in Birmingham Probed by Police (VIDEO)
    "He was relaxed, cool and chilled — you couldn't tell he was the opposition leader. hen he came here he seemed like a down-to-earth guy. His background didn't show, it was like he was just a normal average guy. He was easy to communicate with. I would definitely have him back to work in the shop," Ishtiaq said at the time. 

    Related:

    Israel SHOCKED Over California Synagogue Attack on Eve of Holocaust Day
    Swedish Daily Lambasted for Drawing Hitler Into Notre Dame Blaze
    US Students Flash Nazi Salute Around Swastika Formed With Cups (PHOTOS)
    Welsh Goalie Probed After Pic of Him Allegedly Giving Nazi Salute Goes Viral
    Tags:
    hitler, nazi salute, holocaust revisionism, holocaust denial, antisemitism, David Cameron, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse