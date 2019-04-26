Register
16:12 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei logo is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019

    Ex-UK Official Calls for Probe Into Cabinet's Mobile Records Amid Huawei Leak

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sir O'Donnell, who served as the UK's civil service head from 2005 and 2011 and helped organise the NSC under former UK prime minister David Cameron, appeared on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday to discuss the Huawei 5G leaks.

    Sir Gus O'Donnell has branded the alleged data breach a "complete outrage", stating that the top-secret information from the UK's National Security Council (NSC) meeting was "incredibly serious".

    "If I were cabinet secretary — and I thoroughly applaud what my successor Mark Sedwill has done — is to say look this is just beyond the pale," he told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme. "This is really important for the country. These issues are massively important." 

    When asked how the government could respond, Sir O'Donnell said: "You can get someone who has the security clearance to do this work. That's the first thing and then look people in the eye and find out from them are they telling the truth." 

    "There are various things you can do — you have to do everything within the law," he said. "I've been inquiries where we've looked at mobile phone records, email records and the like." 

    "Personally, I would be doing that," he added. "You can imagine secretaries of states saying it wasn't me — I didn't talk to any journalists whatsoever." 

    READ MORE: Juncker on Huawei in Europe: We Don’t Reject it ‘Just Because it's Chinese’

    "Of course it might well be that they spoke to someone and that someone spoke." 

    The news comes after Sir O'Donnell urged UK prime minister Theresa May to launch a police investigation into the Huawei leak, with Jeremy Wright, UK secretary for digital, culture, media and sport, slamming the leak as "unacceptable" in a subsequent parliamentary meeting.  

    "We cannot exclude the possibility of a criminal investigation here," Wright said in response to a parliamentary question on Huawei as quoted by Reuters. 

    "I do not think that the motivation for this leak matters in the slightest. This was unacceptable and it is corrosive to the ability to deliver good government."

    A logo of Huawei hangs in the lobby of the Cyber Security Lab at Huawei factory in Dongguan, China's Guangdong province
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    UK Launches Inquiry Into Disclosure of Confidential Talks About Huawei 5G Network - Reports
     

    The leak on UK prime minster Theresa May's decision to approve Huawei's collaboration on "non-core" IT infrastructure was revealed in the London Telegraph on Wednesday morning, to the chagrin on Cabinet ministers.

    READ MORE: US Working to Make Theresa May Backpedal on Huawei 5G Deal — Reports

    But whilst No. 10 has not commented on Thursday if an inquiry had begun, the Cabinet Office stated that information involving national security was a "matter of the highest importance". 

    Defence secretary Gavin Williamson, UK trade minister Liam Fox, and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt have both denied that they were responsible for the leak. But former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon has urged Scotland Yard to investigate the matter rather than a Whitehall leak inquiry, adding that cabinet ministers that had attended the NSC meeting should have their mobile phones screen for contact with journalists, and offenders should be charged via the Official Secrets Act

    Responding to the matter, a spokesperson for Huawei UK told Sputnik that while the company was awaiting a formal government announcement, it was pleased that "the U.K. is continuing to take an evidence-based approach to its work." 

    "We will continue to work cooperatively with the government, and the industry," the spokesperson said. 

    READ MORE: RUSI Brexit Report Attacks China's Rise, Belt and Road Without Citing Evidence 

    The news comes after UK's Royal United Services Institute accused the Chinese telecoms giant' of potentially breaching UK infrastructure and allegedly subversive role in Belt and Road Initiative projects, which Huawei has vehemently denied.

    European Commission president Jean-Claude Junker and other European agencies have all dismissed US accusations against Huawei and pledged to continue collaborating with the firm, despite threats from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to end intelligence cooperation with them. Speaking on US accusations, Huawei CEO Jerry Wang said in an 8 April statement that Huawei had "been in business for 30 years without any major security lapses" and pledged the UK that "if people find flaws with Huawei, we will listen, act and put things right," but that "criticism must be rooted in evidence and any meaningful dialogue must be based on facts".

    Related:

    Juncker on Huawei in Europe: We Don’t Reject it ‘Just Because it's Chinese’
    Five Eyes Out of Focus: Scholar on Why UK Defying US Warning, Embracing Huawei
    UK Launches Inquiry Into Disclosure of Secret Talks About Huawei 5G − Reports
    US Working to Make Theresa May Backpedal on Huawei 5G Deal - Reports
    Tags:
    telecoms giant, UK government, public inquiry, information leaks, security breach, telecommunications, leak, data breach, BBC Radio 4 Today, UK House of Commons, Cabinet Office, UK House of Commons' Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Royal United Services Institute, Huawei, Sir Gus O'Donnell, Jean-Claude Juncker, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse