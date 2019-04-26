Two Injured in Wales After Blast Hits Largest Steel Production Plant - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people received minor injuries after an explosion rocked Tata Steel plant, which is the largest in the United Kingdom, on Friday, police said.

"South Wales Police is currently in attendance with emergency service colleagues from fire and rescue and the ambulance service at an incident at Tata Steelworks, Port Talbot [town]. At this time we believe there are just two casualties with minor injuries," the statement released on Twitter said.

Police said that they received calls about the incident early morning. The emergency services are still working on the site, they said, calling upon the town's residents to avoid the area.

​Tata Steel, which owns the plant, released a statement, saying that the incident was caused by "spillage of hot metal."

"This led to explosion and a break out of fire. All fires have now been extinguished. Two of our employees sustained minor injuries and all employees have been accounted for," the company added.

Tata Steel is a Mumbai-based steel-making company which is one of the top steel producers across the globe. Apart from the United Kingdom, it operates in 25 countries worldwide.