17:00 GMT +321 April 2019
    A picture shows the floral tributes placed at the scene in the Creggan area of Derry (Londonderry) in Northern Ireland on April 20, 2019 where journalist Lyra McKee was fatally shot amid rioting on April 18.

    Calls for Calm as Two Suspects Arrested Over Journo's Killing in N Ireland

    Europe
    The killing of journalist Lyra McKee during a night of rioting in Derry, Northern Ireland on Thursday is being treated as a “terrorist incident” by local police who suspect that the New IRA was behind the shooting.

    Police and party leaders in Northern Ireland have urged for calm and peace after two men were arrested over the shooting death of journalist Lyra McKee during riots sparked by police raids in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday night.

    “Lyra’s murder was an attack on all the people of this community, an attack on the peace and on the democratic processes.  It was a pointless and futile act to destroy the progress made over the last 20 years, which has the overwhelming support of people everywhere. This is a time for calm heads”, the cross-party statement said.

    On Saturday, police arrested two suspects, aged 18 and 19, in connection with McKee’s murder, who are alleged to be members of a local republican revolutionary paramilitary organisation, the New IRA.

    A police officer checks vehicles in South Belfast, Northern Ireland. File photo
    Woman Killed in 'Terrorist Incident' Amid Violence in Northern Ireland's Derry
    The tragic incident has sparked concerns over the stability of a 20-year-old peace deal signed between the British and Irish governments, and several political parties in Northern Ireland on how the latter should be governed.

    According to Reuters, politicians in Northern Ireland have warned that Britain’s plan to divorce from the EU could undermine the deal and that a hard Irish-Northern Irish border would become a target for militants.

    While Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar emphasised that there’s no place for violence in Ireland or Northern Ireland these days, Irish deputy Premier Simon Coveney has specifically called to preserve the peace:

    “I call on those intent on violence and disturbances to stop. As we mark the 21st anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, we are reminded that the vast majority of people of this island voted overwhelmingly for peace and reconciliation and an end to violence. There can be no going back to those awful days”, Coveney said.

    EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, in the meantime, has pointed out that McKee’s killing was a “reminder of how fragile peace still is” in Northern Ireland, and stressed that “we must all work to preserve the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement”.

    READ MORE: Journalist Killed in Northern Ireland 'Terror Incident' — Police

    On Thursday night, police in Northern Ireland reported that one woman had been killed after shots were fired during riots following a police raid in the Creggan Estate to search for guns and explosives. Officers stated that the weapons were being stored for planned attacks over the Easter weekend.

    A handout picture released by Jess Lowe Photography on April 19, 2019 and taken on May 19, 2017 shows journalist and author Lyra McKee posing for a photograph in Belfast
    UK's May: Death of Journalist in Shooting in N Ireland 'Shocking, Senseless'
    Following the raid, police vehicles were attacked by masked rioters, with law enforcement officers saying that up to 50 petrol bombs had been thrown. Two cars were hijacked and set on fire, with some 100 people gathering in the streets when the shots were fired.

    The authorities said that they are treating McKee’s killing as a “terrorist incident”, and, most likely, the Irish Republican Army (New IRA), a local republican revolutionary paramilitary organisation, was responsible for her death.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed her condolences to McKee’s family and loved ones and said that the suspected terrorist incident was “shocking”.

    The New IRA emerged in 2012 after a merger of several groups opposed to the 1998 peace pact, known as the Good Friday Agreement that put an end to nearly 30 years of violence and terrorist attacks in Northern Ireland. It has been active in Derry and has carried out several attacks in the region over the past few years.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
