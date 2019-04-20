Berlin Christmas Market Attacker Was Part of Daesh Terrorists Network - Reports

Back in 2016, Amri, who was initially identified as a Daesh sympathizer, rammed his truck into the Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 people dead and dozens injured. The perpetrator, who later was revealed to be a rejected asylum seeker from Tunisia, was killed days later in a shootout with police near the Italian city of Milan.
The new key findings came from a French terrorist suspect, identified as Clement Baur, whose conversations with visitors in prison were monitored for months.
READ MORE: Italian Police Detain 5 People Connected to Berlin Christmas Market Attacker
According to the information received from Baur, the group, which included Amri, planned simultaneous attacks on Germany, Belgium and France. Baur and Amri knew each other from a radical mosque in Berlin. He also added that Amri was "fascinated" by Nice attack in France back in 2016 which claimed lives of over 80 people.
Baur also knew Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian-Moroccan Islamic militant, a mastermind of the Paris attacks.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
