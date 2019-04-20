Berlin Christmas Market Attacker Was Part of Daesh Terrorists Network - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The perpetrator behind the deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin which killed 12 people, Anis Amri, was a part of a Europe-wide network of Daesh* supporters, German media reported.

Back in 2016, Amri, who was initially identified as a Daesh sympathizer, rammed his truck into the Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 people dead and dozens injured. The perpetrator, who later was revealed to be a rejected asylum seeker from Tunisia, was killed days later in a shootout with police near the Italian city of Milan.

© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke Live Ammunition Cache Found Near Berlin Christmas Market

Amri had connections with Daesh extremists who were, in their turn, linked to the 2015 attacks in Paris which left over 130 people dead, Der Spiegel newspaper reported. The terrorist also reportedly had contacts with Daesh members in Libya a year prior to the Berlin attack.

The new key findings came from a French terrorist suspect, identified as Clement Baur, whose conversations with visitors in prison were monitored for months.

READ MORE: Italian Police Detain 5 People Connected to Berlin Christmas Market Attacker

According to the information received from Baur, the group, which included Amri, planned simultaneous attacks on Germany, Belgium and France. Baur and Amri knew each other from a radical mosque in Berlin. He also added that Amri was "fascinated" by Nice attack in France back in 2016 which claimed lives of over 80 people.

Baur also knew Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian-Moroccan Islamic militant, a mastermind of the Paris attacks.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.