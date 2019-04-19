'Pervasive Horror': Prince Charles Decries Knife Crimes in His Easter Message

The spike in knife crime in the United Kingdom where it is hard to obtain a gun has been driven by various factors, including wars between drug gangs, cuts to youth services and incitement on social media, according to the police.

Prince Charles has delivered his Easter message to The Telegraph about the "pervasive horror" of knife crime, stressing that anyone who commits "such brutal deeds" must be brought to justice.

"There are times when it can feel as if the light has gone out of the world and darkness reigns", the Prince of Wales stated, adding "Easter gives us hope".

He contined on by saying that in his life he has listened to "people who have suffered the most terrible personal tragedies".

"Recently, Prince Harry and I brought together some of those who have been affected by knife crime to see what more could be done to tackle this pervasive horror. Listening to those who have suffered from such attacks filled us both with immense sadness", the Prince wrote.

But, according to Prince Charles, "their remarkable determination to move forward and address the causes of such crime and to find solutions was, for me, yet another example of the light shining in the darkness".

"Of course, those who commit such brutal deeds need to face up to their crimes through being brought to justice", he stressed.

READ MORE: Sajid Javid Blames ‘Middle Class Drug Users' for UK's Surging Knife Crime

In 2018, 21,484 knife and offensive weapon offences were formally dealt with by the UK's Criminal Justice System (CJS), the UK Ministry of Justice said in a report, saying that it is the highest number of offences dealt with since 2009 (25,103).

According to the Metropolitan Police, knife crime surged by 16 percent in London in 2018. In early March, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid conducted a meeting with police chiefs from various jurisdictions discussing the growing knife crime figures, which UK Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick attributed to falling police numbers and budget cuts.