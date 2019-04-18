Tribute Ceremony to Honour Saviours of Notre Dame Being Held in Paris

The French authorities have invited Parisiens, firefighters and city officials to the Paris City Hall to take part in an event honouring those who helped save the historic cathedral and the relics it housed.

At the same time, firefighters and emergency workers continue to inspect the damage at the cathedral.

A massive fire broke out at the Notre Dame on Monday evening, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. The blaze was fully extinguished by Tuesday morning.

President Macron has vowed to restore the iconic cathedral, and hundreds of millions of dollars have already been pledged to fund this undertaking.

