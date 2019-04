Live from Paris, as firefighters and emergency workers continue to inspect the damage at Notre Dame cathedral, which caught fire on Monday evening.

After the tragic fire, French authorities, businessmen, public organisations and societies campaigning for the protection of historical monuments immediately began to raise funds for the restoration of the iconic cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the inferno as a "terrible tragedy" and promised to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral within five years.

