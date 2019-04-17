German Authorities Detain Suspected Daesh Recruiter – Public Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German Public Prosecutor General detained in Hamburg a suspected member of Daesh, who was a recruiter for the organization, the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today (April 17, 2019), the Public Prosecutor General arrested German citizen Volkan L., 28, in Hamburg with employees of the State Criminal Police Office, based on the arrest warrant issued by the Federal Court of Justice," the statement stressed.

The detainee is said to have left Germany for Syria in November 2013 where he was involved in the command structure of Daesh. In March 2014, Volkan L. returned to Germany and started to recruit new Daesh members. In the same year, he organized the transfer of at least one person to the territory controlled by the terror group.

Daesh is an international terror organization that is actively disseminating ideas of radical Islam across the world. The group seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014, which were later retaken by the countries' respective governments.